 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden Simulator update for 9 September 2022

Update to v1.0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9485994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

A small update for the Garden Simulator!

ADDED
  • Added a setting in 'Controls' tab to invert input from Y-Axis.
  • Adjusted all UI elements to add support for ultrawide displays.
  • Add outlines to tool storage slots, to highlight the slot, where it can be stored.
FIXED
  • Corrected typos in quest description: replaced 'chilies' with 'eggplants' and removed mention of 'artemisia'.
  • Objects that glitched through floor will be thrown back into the garden.
  • The button to pin an unlock condition in the shop UI would overflow in Japanese.
  • Plants could not be planted close to the walls of the house.
  • Unlock condition for lawn mowing robot would incorrectly require owning 'paths' instead of 'stones'.
UPDATED
  • Increase cost of lawn mowing robot from 100 to 1000 garden coins.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1403311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link