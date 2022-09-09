Update to v1.0.3.0

Hello!
A small update for the Garden Simulator!
ADDED
- Added a setting in 'Controls' tab to invert input from Y-Axis.
- Adjusted all UI elements to add support for ultrawide displays.
- Add outlines to tool storage slots, to highlight the slot, where it can be stored.
FIXED
- Corrected typos in quest description: replaced 'chilies' with 'eggplants' and removed mention of 'artemisia'.
- Objects that glitched through floor will be thrown back into the garden.
- The button to pin an unlock condition in the shop UI would overflow in Japanese.
- Plants could not be planted close to the walls of the house.
- Unlock condition for lawn mowing robot would incorrectly require owning 'paths' instead of 'stones'.
UPDATED
- Increase cost of lawn mowing robot from 100 to 1000 garden coins.
Changed files in this update