Vehicles and Other Exciting News

Greetings, Deadsiders

Vladimir Savchenko here, for those who don’t know me I’m the Production Director for Deadside. Today I bring you some exciting news, so let’s jump right in.

Vehicles. We haven’t shared a lot of information regarding transport in Deadside because we wanted to be absolutely sure we could deliver it the way we meant it to be. Now, we are ready to break the silence - Hoverboats are coming in Update 0.5 at the end of October with the wheeled transport to follow. Through the course of the last 7 months, we’ve developed a ton of prototypes, R’n’D, rebuilt the whole system from scratch three times and finally ended up with the best possible solution. We will be sharing a lot more details, including Loaf’s insider preview, over the upcoming weeks. Meanwhile, here’s a sneak peak of the hoverboats in-game action:

Next, there’s Update 0.5.1 that will be going live mid-November and will bring a map extension over the islands. There will be new content as well as brand new missions. Also, a part of this area will be available for base building as well. This region will be accessible by water via hoverboats, or by land via a bridge.

But that’s not all: Update 0.4 will go live at the beginning of October and it’s loaded with features! It will deliver a total weapon and gunplay overhaul: pattern-based recoil and spread, punchy new ARs and SMGs shooting animations, real time sound reverb for indoor locations, weapons jamming probability and repairing and disassembling using the workbench and in the field. With this update, we will be adding more survival mechanics as well: duck hunting and “fishing”, cooking meat and fish on the fire, water collector for bases and more. As always we will share detailed info on all of that via upcoming posts.

And last but not least: we would also like to thank all of you for staying with us and for all your support, Deadsiders. There’s a lot of exciting stuff ahead that we’ll be sharing more news till the end of the year. Stay tuned!

