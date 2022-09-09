 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 9 September 2022

Game Update | 0.9.09.2ea

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Game server maintenance

Information: there may be temporary problems with network features and tournaments

