Share · View all patches · Build 9485871 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 16:52:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 220909 in the beta branch has just been released!

changelog:

-fixed lag splikes for new splines

-fixed 90° crossover where engines would be stopped when entering the crossover

-added backward/forward readout to rerail UI

-added switch mechanic: switch will be thrown when train is entering from the adverse direction

Thanks and see you soon!