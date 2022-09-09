 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Landlord's Super update for 9 September 2022

0.09.04 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9485843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed soft-lock caused by knocking Kashmiran’s door multiple times before she answers
Fixed soft-lock caused by repairing plasterboard

Changed files in this update

Depot 1127841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link