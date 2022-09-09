Share · View all patches · Build 9485799 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 15:52:19 UTC by Wendy

The "Baby Bottle" difficulty has been added to the corrupted subway mission for newbies.

The latest version is 0.3.27. You can find it at the lower right corner of the menu of options by pressing ESC key.