 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rift Sweepers update for 9 September 2022

0.3.27

Share · View all patches · Build 9485799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RSHQ notifies you of live version updates.

The "Baby Bottle" difficulty has been added to the corrupted subway mission for newbies.

The latest version is 0.3.27. You can find it at the lower right corner of the menu of options by pressing ESC key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1801831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link