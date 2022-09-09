Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" Available September 14th

Greetings!

It is with great excitement that we can announce that the 4th Chapter for Post Scriptum “Watch On The Rhine” will begin a rolling release to all Post Scriptum owners starting September 14th @ 4 PM CET | 2 PM UTC | 8 AM Pacific | 10 AM Pacific

The release for Chapter 4 will be a rolling release, with Foy releasing on September 14th and Haguenau following in the days after. This update also brings to Post Scriptum new vehicles, uniforms and a brand new winterized battlefield for players to fight over.

We will also be monitoring performance, throughout the release to ensure that it runs as well as possible for all of our players, this update will also bring many more bug fixes that we have been working on as we’ve been preparing for the Chapter 4 release.

We can also reveal that starting this Sunday, September 11th @ 8 PM CET we will be running a creator showcase event with some of your favorite streamers and content creators. Furthermore, we will be announcing and disclosing the list of creators as we get closer to the event.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

