The Land of Pain has been enhanced!



Hello everyone! A big update for The Land of Pain is now live!

On September 13th The Land of Pain will celebrate its fifth anniversary and I decided to make some nice improvements!

Here are some of the major changes:

Enhanced graphics with better rocks, fog and lights.

Some puzzles improvements.

Less backtracking.

Ultrawide support has been improved.

New secrets added.

Also some minor bugs have been fixed.

** Please note that the previous savegames are not compatible with this version; but don’t worry, you can continue from your last checkpoint by using the previous version:

On Steam Library, right-click on the game

Select “Properties” and choose the 2021 version from the “beta” tab

Now I’d like to share with you a comparison before and after the graphics improvement:

BEFORE:



AFTER:



BEFORE:



AFTER:



I improved the lights and adjusted the fog. I also implemented new rocks and natural elements to add realism to the game.

And for those of you who love to explore, you’ll be rewarded by finding more hidden artifacts!

Here’s a sneak peek of one of the secrets. Will you be able to find it? ;)



Lastly, I want to thank you all for your amazing support! The Land of Pain was my very first game and your feedback has been really helpful throughout the years.

Make sure to check also the spiritual sequel The Alien Cube while waiting for my next game, a first person mysterious horror game!

I can’t reveal too much for the moment, but soon I’ll share some news on my socials.

Stay tuned ;)

