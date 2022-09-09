 Skip to content

Last Visit update for 9 September 2022

Update 2022-09-09

Share · View all patches · Build 9485746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the fast travel feature
  • Added more hints on the map
  • Corrected some fonts

Please post any bugs or feedback on Last Visit Steam group or by e-mail to pavrekgames@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

