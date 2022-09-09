 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadly Night update for 9 September 2022

Patch 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9485740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed a bug where the killer could see the player through one of the walls.
  • Fixed a bug when getting the achievements.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented to unlock the chapter “911 call”.

Minor Changes

  • Now it’s easier to interact with the bonfire when using the bucket.
  • The lighting of all the scenarios has been improved.
  • It’s now possible to restart a chapter from the options menu.
  • The game now asks for confirmation before returning to the Title Screen.
  • The camera movement has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2026881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link