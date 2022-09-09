Patch 1.1.4

Bugs Fixed
- Fixed a bug where the killer could see the player through one of the walls.
- Fixed a bug when getting the achievements.
- Fixed a bug that prevented to unlock the chapter “911 call”.
Minor Changes
- Now it’s easier to interact with the bonfire when using the bucket.
- The lighting of all the scenarios has been improved.
- It’s now possible to restart a chapter from the options menu.
- The game now asks for confirmation before returning to the Title Screen.
- The camera movement has been improved.
