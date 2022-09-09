UPDATE 1.0.11

1.0.11
- Fixed Brok not disappearing after leaving Wes's office.
- Fixed Graff still coughing on the summary screen.
- Fixed player dying while standing if falling into a hole and getting killed immediately by an enemy afterwards in quick fight mode.
- Fixed right clicking on "Buy food" gameover menu would half softlock the game.
- Fixed incorrect hint when trying to hide at the Border Post.
- Fixed a blocking situation when you don't have 100 Unis to pay the hacker for Shay and refused to help the Director.
- Fixed door animation repeating if accessing summary in police department.
- Fixed Stubot now properly reacts when hit during Chapter 4.
- Fixed situations when the summary should not be open.
- Fixed partially wrong hint in Chapter 1.
- Fixed pharmacy entrance minor issues.
- Fixed after credits scenes would appear late for the Canonical ending.
- Fixed Director giving pill to Graff is now an edge on the summary.
- Fixed perspective issue when fighting in front of the cell.
- Fixed end flag in VR arena can no longer be inside a trap.
- Fixed checkpoint not always working for pyramid lasers room.
- Fixed two possible softlock situations.
- Fixed allow right stick movement on the map.
- Fixed allow to crush the vending machine after fixing it with Gherkin.
- Changed Graff's money icon and description in menu to indicate it's interactive and different from Brok's.
- Improved moves list pictures and some tutorial pictures.
- Improved Brazilian translation.
- Added 40 fanarts.
(Rvs 16699)
