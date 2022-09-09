 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 9 September 2022

UPDATE 1.0.11

1.0.11

  • Fixed Brok not disappearing after leaving Wes's office.
  • Fixed Graff still coughing on the summary screen.
  • Fixed player dying while standing if falling into a hole and getting killed immediately by an enemy afterwards in quick fight mode.
  • Fixed right clicking on "Buy food" gameover menu would half softlock the game.
  • Fixed incorrect hint when trying to hide at the Border Post.
  • Fixed a blocking situation when you don't have 100 Unis to pay the hacker for Shay and refused to help the Director.
  • Fixed door animation repeating if accessing summary in police department.
  • Fixed Stubot now properly reacts when hit during Chapter 4.
  • Fixed situations when the summary should not be open.
  • Fixed partially wrong hint in Chapter 1.
  • Fixed pharmacy entrance minor issues.
  • Fixed after credits scenes would appear late for the Canonical ending.
  • Fixed Director giving pill to Graff is now an edge on the summary.
  • Fixed perspective issue when fighting in front of the cell.
  • Fixed end flag in VR arena can no longer be inside a trap.
  • Fixed checkpoint not always working for pyramid lasers room.
  • Fixed two possible softlock situations.
  • Fixed allow right stick movement on the map.
  • Fixed allow to crush the vending machine after fixing it with Gherkin.
  • Changed Graff's money icon and description in menu to indicate it's interactive and different from Brok's.
  • Improved moves list pictures and some tutorial pictures.
  • Improved Brazilian translation.
  • Added 40 fanarts.
    (Rvs 16699)

