Alisa | Developer's Cut Update is here!

Hello everyone,

It's finally here! The big update!

What does it contain:

7 new weapons

8 new dresses

2 new shops

2 new endings

body mods feature

2 new enemies

new cutscenes

new game +

auto-aim

fishing minigame

5 new items

major bug fixes

plug&play xbox controls (for windows & linux)

achievements

I wasn't able to test everything thoroughly enough so you can expect some bugs here and there.

Will try to fix all of them asap as we find them together : )

If you find one, please post your report in a comment here. (not in the discussions place)

Next week I will update the Demo to the current version standards and update the soundtrack.

I will be very busy fulfilling the Kickstarter rewards from now and will bring a Custom Language support update in a couple of months from now.

Make sure to grab the game during the sale because it'll take a good while until there will be next sale!

Thank you all very much for the wait and have fun!

and drop a steam review if you like : D