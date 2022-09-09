 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alisa update for 9 September 2022

Alisa | Developer's Cut Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9485529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

It's finally here! The big update!

What does it contain:

  • 7 new weapons
  • 8 new dresses
  • 2 new shops
  • 2 new endings
  • body mods feature
  • 2 new enemies
  • new cutscenes
  • new game +
  • auto-aim
  • fishing minigame
  • 5 new items
  • major bug fixes
  • plug&play xbox controls (for windows & linux)
  • achievements

I wasn't able to test everything thoroughly enough so you can expect some bugs here and there.
Will try to fix all of them asap as we find them together : )
If you find one, please post your report in a comment here. (not in the discussions place)

Next week I will update the Demo to the current version standards and update the soundtrack.

I will be very busy fulfilling the Kickstarter rewards from now and will bring a Custom Language support update in a couple of months from now.

Make sure to grab the game during the sale because it'll take a good while until there will be next sale!

Thank you all very much for the wait and have fun!
and drop a steam review if you like : D

  • Casper Croes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1335531
  • Loading history…
Depot 1335532
  • Loading history…
Depot 1335533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link