MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.02: [WAIT, DID MISS A SPOT?]

A new update has just been released for MicroWorks! Although we wanted 1.02 to have a deeper focus on balance, there were still many game-breaking bugs left in the game that we felt needed to be pushed out sooner. Therefore, 1.03 is hopefully where we give the game a much stronger balance push, and then we can finally move on to new accessibility settings.

New languages added: Croatian.

New team indicators provide better readability on whose your teammate in team gamemodes.

Added off-screen indicators in your first couple of games, for important objects in certain microgames (like 'Heat Up The Oven' and 'Avoid The Ghost Train').

Reduced max amount of required shakes in "Shake It".

Reduced jumping/crouching amount requirements in the jumping/crouching microgames.

Increased minimum amount of highlighted tiles in "Step On The Highlighted Tile".

Lowered down flying buttons in "Push A Button".

Reduced max amount of required shots in "Hit The Target Exactly X Times".

Decreased speed of rotating beams.

Decreased max stack amount in "Stack It".

Added a visual cue showing the target player in "Frag X".

Minor balances to Jetfrogs.

Voice chat is now usable in the pause menu, PDA prompts, and certain bosses like Trivia Mastermind.

Updated credits.

FIXED:

Fixed clients seeing a false "SHOOT!" prompt in Standoff, if someone shot too early in a previous round.

Fixed broken occlusion culling in Ghosthunt.

Fixed issues with powerups for late joining players.

Fixed team indicators appearing on spectators and dead players.

Fixed Dodgeball not ending in survival if there is only one player left.

Fixed a glitch allowing users to bypass the bounds limit in the workshop editor.

Fixed game breaking if the target player leaves mid-round in "Frag X".

And a whole bunch more minor fixes.

We are continuing to work hard to fix issues, improving balance, and doing outreach to fill up the game servers. It is a lot of work for just two people, so we appreciate you a ton sticking with us on this journey!

As always, we are reachable on our Discord server http://discord.gg/HMUDYn3, or on the Steam forums right here.