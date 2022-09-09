 Skip to content

MicroWorks update for 9 September 2022

MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.02: [WAIT, DID MISS A SPOT?]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update has just been released for MicroWorks! Although we wanted 1.02 to have a deeper focus on balance, there were still many game-breaking bugs left in the game that we felt needed to be pushed out sooner. Therefore, 1.03 is hopefully where we give the game a much stronger balance push, and then we can finally move on to new accessibility settings.

UPDATED:

  • New languages added: Croatian.
  • New team indicators provide better readability on whose your teammate in team gamemodes.
  • Added off-screen indicators in your first couple of games, for important objects in certain microgames (like 'Heat Up The Oven' and 'Avoid The Ghost Train').
  • Reduced max amount of required shakes in "Shake It".
  • Reduced jumping/crouching amount requirements in the jumping/crouching microgames.
  • Increased minimum amount of highlighted tiles in "Step On The Highlighted Tile".
  • Lowered down flying buttons in "Push A Button".
  • Reduced max amount of required shots in "Hit The Target Exactly X Times".
  • Decreased speed of rotating beams.
  • Decreased max stack amount in "Stack It".
  • Added a visual cue showing the target player in "Frag X".
  • Minor balances to Jetfrogs.
  • Voice chat is now usable in the pause menu, PDA prompts, and certain bosses like Trivia Mastermind.
  • Updated credits.

FIXED:

  • Fixed clients seeing a false "SHOOT!" prompt in Standoff, if someone shot too early in a previous round.
  • Fixed broken occlusion culling in Ghosthunt.
  • Fixed issues with powerups for late joining players.
  • Fixed team indicators appearing on spectators and dead players.
  • Fixed Dodgeball not ending in survival if there is only one player left.
  • Fixed a glitch allowing users to bypass the bounds limit in the workshop editor.
  • Fixed game breaking if the target player leaves mid-round in "Frag X".
  • And a whole bunch more minor fixes.

We are continuing to work hard to fix issues, improving balance, and doing outreach to fill up the game servers. It is a lot of work for just two people, so we appreciate you a ton sticking with us on this journey!

As always, we are reachable on our Discord server http://discord.gg/HMUDYn3, or on the Steam forums right here.

