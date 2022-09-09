MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.02: [WAIT, DID MISS A SPOT?]

A new update has just been released for MicroWorks! Although we wanted 1.02 to have a deeper focus on balance, there were still many game-breaking bugs left in the game that we felt needed to be pushed out sooner. Therefore, 1.03 is hopefully where we give the game a much stronger balance push, and then we can finally move on to new accessibility settings.
UPDATED:
- New languages added: Croatian.
- New team indicators provide better readability on whose your teammate in team gamemodes.
- Added off-screen indicators in your first couple of games, for important objects in certain microgames (like 'Heat Up The Oven' and 'Avoid The Ghost Train').
- Reduced max amount of required shakes in "Shake It".
- Reduced jumping/crouching amount requirements in the jumping/crouching microgames.
- Increased minimum amount of highlighted tiles in "Step On The Highlighted Tile".
- Lowered down flying buttons in "Push A Button".
- Reduced max amount of required shots in "Hit The Target Exactly X Times".
- Decreased speed of rotating beams.
- Decreased max stack amount in "Stack It".
- Added a visual cue showing the target player in "Frag X".
- Minor balances to Jetfrogs.
- Voice chat is now usable in the pause menu, PDA prompts, and certain bosses like Trivia Mastermind.
- Updated credits.
FIXED:
- Fixed clients seeing a false "SHOOT!" prompt in Standoff, if someone shot too early in a previous round.
- Fixed broken occlusion culling in Ghosthunt.
- Fixed issues with powerups for late joining players.
- Fixed team indicators appearing on spectators and dead players.
- Fixed Dodgeball not ending in survival if there is only one player left.
- Fixed a glitch allowing users to bypass the bounds limit in the workshop editor.
- Fixed game breaking if the target player leaves mid-round in "Frag X".
- And a whole bunch more minor fixes.
We are continuing to work hard to fix issues, improving balance, and doing outreach to fill up the game servers. It is a lot of work for just two people, so we appreciate you a ton sticking with us on this journey!
As always, we are reachable on our Discord server http://discord.gg/HMUDYn3, or on the Steam forums right here.
