Axis Football 2023 v1.8 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9485448 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 14:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Patch v1.8 is now live. The game should show v1.8 at the top right of the title screen. If you game doesn't automatically update, please exit out of Steam and log back in.

Patch Notes:

Fixed an issue with the ball not being spotted properly after declining a penalty that occurred pre-snap

Fixed an issue where penalties could be accepted or decline twice in rare cases when using a controller

When selecting plays on defense on 4th down, the scoreclock will now show the specific type of offensive special team formation (punt, field goal, or skill personnel) so you can select a play accordingly.

Fixed a bug that occurred when a QB fumbles while throwing and a defender recovers the ball and begins to return it for a touchdown. The ball would be stripped out of the defender's hands.

Adjusted the weight of kicking power on kickoffs to be more in line with reality

Fixed a bug where editing the uniforms of modded teams would cause the game to freeze.

Fixed a bug where handoffs would sometimes fail in rare cases, leaving the QB with the ball and in a state where he is unable to be tackled.

Thanks for your continued support!