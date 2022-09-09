Changes:

Added vsync option

Added frame limit option, vsync overrides it, so it is disabled if vsync is enabled

Added shadow cascades option

Added shadow distance option

Bugfixes:

Fixed a small spot inside the INN having the outdoors BGM instead of Edengrall Theme

Fixed neither steamed or baked bread buns counting as buns for burger and hotdog

Fixed a bug related to saving the game with a cooked item finished but still in the utensil

Fixed the music turning off when loading the game until you pass a music change trigger