New Build!

Click here to watch the new update video

Elemental Interactions

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. The work on the elemental interactions continues. We now have oil that can be set aflame, stones that are vulnerable to lightning, water that can be electrocuted, and a new large mushroom that crumbles when frozen.

Collectible Weapons

In addition, we’ve added a new collectible system. Chests can now earn you loot other than just currency. You can find different weapons that you can equip and use in combat.

Do the devs or the players decide the meaning of games?

This is a bit like the age old art question. Once a game is released and finished, do the developers still have a say in what it's meaning is? Or is that entirely up to player interpretation?