10th Anniversary Event and Update 39.3

Today is Murder Miners 10th Anniversary! That's right, a whole decade of Murder Miners! To celebrate, the anniversary event is now active in game with some new stuff for you to check out.

The whole game has been re skinned to look like the original 2012 alpha version of the game.

A new temporary Classic Maps list has been added which contains a collection of maps from the Xbox 360 release and alpha versions.

Four new on map weapons weapons have been added! We have ported over the original weapons from the alpha into the game.

The Machine Gun, Pistol, Sniper and Shotgun on the weapon wheel have been replaced by the

Alpha Machine Gun, Alpha Pistol, Alpha Sniper and Alpha Shotgun.

The new weapons will still be available from weapon spawns even after the event is over.

Alongside the 2012 alpha version that we released last year we have decided to release a PC equivalent of the final Xbox 360 version under a new classic_xbox360 branch.

We also plan to host a special game nights to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

Later today we will we be hosting a special game night where we will be playing every version of the game in the order they released, including the 2012 Alpha, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC versions of the game!

The Anniversary Event will be active from September 9, 2022 - September 16, 2022.

Enjoy the festivities and we hope to see you around!

Update 39.3 Changes

[New Additions]

New Button Icons for every controller supported by Steam. (Listed Below)

Option to use MinerGun button icons instead of normal icons in normal UI. (Disabled during event)

New way to input text on a controller in Steams Big Picture Mode and the Steam Decks Gaming Mode.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed Opening Website Links on Mac and Linux.

[Controller Button Icon List]

Xbox 360 (The classic icons)

Xbox One (From the Xbox One port)

Xbox Series X

Xbox 360 Alt (Xbox 360 icons in the new icon style)

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Steam Deck

Switch Joy-Con

Switch Pro Controller

Generic (Directional icons)

XG (Original icons by XG)

[Mouse and Keyboard Button Icon List]