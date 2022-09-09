Audio Clip Improvements | Hotfix V1.0.25

We found that in some cases audio clips cause crashes. To prevent this error we optimized audio clips and changed our loading methods.

**Fix and Changes[b]

[b]

Audio clip loading system changed.

Audio clips optimized.

**

About future fixes

We already know the problem with Valve Index controllers we are working on it. Also, we are looking for a fix for Klaudia's (our vampire client) texture seam problem. We are going to fix the issues and update you as soon as possible.