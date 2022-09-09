 Skip to content

Master of the Tattooverse update for 9 September 2022

Audio Clip Improvements | Hotfix V1.0.25

View all patches · Build 9485133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We found that in some cases audio clips cause crashes. To prevent this error we optimized audio clips and changed our loading methods.

  • Audio clip loading system changed.
  • Audio clips optimized.

About future fixes

We already know the problem with Valve Index controllers we are working on it. Also, we are looking for a fix for Klaudia's (our vampire client) texture seam problem. We are going to fix the issues and update you as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

