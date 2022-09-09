Patch Notes for September 9 patch (R65_1)

R65_1 patch notes
- Season pass progression points from completing VERSUS matches were dramatically increased (effective as of yesterday’s Live update). Moreover, season pass progression points were added as rewards for completing the initial tasks.
- Blueprint rewards for Expedition were doubled (as of yesterday's Live change). The Expedition mode loading screen and in-game information now show the correct number of Blueprint rewards.
- Fixed Expedition mode encounter which could not be completed yesterday.
- Fixed incorrect Ram's headgear item in the Founder's Pack: now it features the Shellguard Visor, as pictured on the Founder's Pack image.
- Fixed issue when some weapon modifications missed their perk icon in the Armory description.
- Fixed issue when at times the rewards gave a wrong game currency.
- Fixed issue when any Kite's kill counted into the "Ultimissimo" task completion instead of ultimate kills only.
- Fixed various crashes in the game client.
- Conquest was added to VERSUS.
Changed files in this update