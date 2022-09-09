Tutorial / Fixed several English grammatical errors.
Tutorial / Better explanation of corruption and skills.
Convenience / Now Souls summoned on battlefields are automatically picked up when the battle is over.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 9 September 2022
v0.8.26
