Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 9 September 2022

v0.8.26

Share · View all patches · Build 9485119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial / Fixed several English grammatical errors.
Tutorial / Better explanation of corruption and skills.
Convenience / Now Souls summoned on battlefields are automatically picked up when the battle is over.

