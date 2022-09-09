 Skip to content

Hamster Playground update for 9 September 2022

Patch Version 0.1.31 - Quests to keep you going

Patch Version 0.1.31 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All

In this new patch, we added new content: Quests! There is more coming soon, but we hope this first batch will keep you busy ;)
We also added something for players in Asian territories (font support), and some minor bug fixes.
Enjoy!

Change list:

  • Added Quests: Tutorial Quests and House Renovation Quests
  • Added Font support in player names, hamster names, and house names for Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Cyrillic
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements
  • Performance optimizations

