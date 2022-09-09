Patch Version 0.1.31 - Quests to keep you going

Hey All
In this new patch, we added new content: Quests! There is more coming soon, but we hope this first batch will keep you busy ;)
We also added something for players in Asian territories (font support), and some minor bug fixes.
Enjoy!
You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.
Change list:
- Added Quests: Tutorial Quests and House Renovation Quests
- Added Font support in player names, hamster names, and house names for Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Cyrillic
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
- Performance optimizations
Changed files in this update