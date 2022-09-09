Anniversary Event / Sale

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Stalkers!

We are happy to announce our 1st Anniversary Event from 12th September until 26th September.

You’ll have the chance to get an exclusive 1st-anniversary cake trophy and other sweeties.

To earn them, you’ll need to collect various jelly beans, which you can do by

Defeating enemies with party hats,

Climbing on hidden branches, Solving challenges,

and Destroying piñatas.



We offer various sweets to help your way:

Jellybean: Heal 1 points of health.

Slice of Cake: Removes 5 points of toxin.

Grow your beanies in the Treehouse just like how we grew in the past year and harvest the baking ingredients to craft a special cake.

There's the chance to complete new exclusive Steam achievements.

Also, we are planning a 50% sale from 11th September until 23rd September.

We hope you will enjoy the celebration with us and thank you all for helping us on this journey.

You are the best.❤️