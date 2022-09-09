 Skip to content

Saber Ship update for 9 September 2022

Add music. Add Engine.

Share · View all patches · Build 9484980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add music: Electric Punk (6), Heavy Metal (6).
Add Flexible Engine: Automatically find the best channel, converts energy with 300% efficiency.
Displays the number of special ships per music in the UI.

