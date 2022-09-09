Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Finally "The Dungeons 1" has enemies. We've taken a while (and there's still work to be done) to upload this version because we wanted this level to have "Charman" as the star enemy. We hope you like it!

We will eventually add more variety to Hack and Slime: enemy skins, new enemies, new traps, new mechanics, new levels, and most of all, new quests.

Thank you all very much for joining us in early access, thanks to you Hack and Slime is bigger every day.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Reminder for those having controller issues

Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.

Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam Input

This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.

Changelog

A new type of enemy has been added: Charman

Now "The Dungeons 1" is full of enemies

Some "Skeletons" spawners have been corrected with errors at various levels of the game

Now the Slime King Treasury Chamber chests will not appear when they are destroyed

Pending Changes