Friday Progress Report 275

We finally started implementing the Faeries, it will be a colony management minigame, Faeries will have their main colony in the large tree on the cliff near Momo's ranch, but you will be able to make them work on outposts you build around your farm, so they take care of crops for you, they will be able to harvest, water and sow crops

Faeries will also bring bugs and bug catching, every insect will have a use for Faeries, be it guard bees, livestock worms, silk-making moths and such, we might also make insect collecting on the museum a feature, similar to games like animal crossing, but this feature might take a little while to be implemented as it will be part of the NPC AI update (NPCs will go into the museum to look at stuff you collected).

The Faerie model is done, but we need to implement shaders for the eyes, mouth, blush and other face features, the pink area in the eyes will be replaced by the shader after the inner eye has been assembled so the eyes can have different colors, pupil shapes, etc...

I am also working on a new trailer to replace the year-old one that haunts the steam page and is probably the main reason no one buys the game.