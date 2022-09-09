DD#86 The End of Another Era

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The Queen of Britain passed just about 20 hours ago before this DD was written. Another important person in our time left us. It's always sad to see a great ruler loved by her people departing from this world. I sincerely hoped she was immortal. Unfortunately, that can only be my wishful thinking. During our journey, we lost and will lose many people in our life. They went offline and never came back. Their profile photos greyed out. Their projects stopped. All that they left behind was the memory. But, at this moment, maybe the memory is all that matters. Memory is what can immortalize them. Memory is what keeps them alive in our hearts. We write down the memory of people we love on paper, in books, record them in videos, embedding them in games. and even possible to create digital copies of them in VR and the metaverse. However, we know that those are just a fragment of who they were. The person who made us have those memories is gone. The seat is empty near a dinner table; the messages will never be replied to; the games will never be played together again, and their smiles can never be seen in life anymore. That's what it is like after losing someone. That's how fragile life is. And life is simply unfair, for when we are losing beloved leaders, good friends, and people we love and care about, some despicable tyrants and villains are still around unpunished. It's still a long way to fix this.

Anyway, here we are. At a moment when people all over the world are still mourning for a queen, it will be impolite to start a discount today. Although I may not properly dedicate the next 10 days to that like people in the UK, I shall still show my respect to her. The discount will be delayed for another 24 hours.

It will still last a week. After that, with a small delay to make necessary adjustments and get approval from Steam, the game price will increase permanently as planned after the ending of the main storyline in Queensmouth.

The coincidence between the events and the namesake may be considered dark humor of fate.

Now, let's talk about this week's updates.

This week are mostly getting more content in 3D printings and new items.

Previously, item generation, 3D printing/crafting, and loots are three different systems. They are separated and disconnected. With the introduction of crafting recipes, they are now joined in functions.

You can find crafting recipes for many different items with diverse functionalities.

From primal weapons like stone axes that can be easily crafted with stones and wood to more complex chemical explosives like gunpowder. Yes, the recipe for gunpowder. It requires all the major ingredients just like the gunpowders you can make in real-life. I just didn't tell you the exact percentage of how you need to mix them in the game to avoid you going BOOM if try that in real-life. It's a really bad idea. Trust me. :D

With the gunpowder in place, it's only natural to be able to craft ammo for different firearms next. Thus, you can also find recipes for them dropped by certain enemies.

There are also many other recipes related to the game stories. You can find recipes for plastic clothes and pants from the Boss characters in the basement of the 3D printing store where a miserable soul seeking perfection is still lingering.

You can also find how to craft the "apologize letters" (items that can drop enemy aggro) from the loots of defeated business people and their zombie versions. It's way too often in our society for many humble business people struggling to climb the pyramid of cooperation to apologize for things that are not even their faults.

Very big cotton swabs that were supposed to be used in COVID-19 tests can now be found in the quarantined neighborhood. They are so big that can be used as spears. Another dark meme for the ongoing endless tests in China under a stupid zero-COVID policy.

You may find all the recipes on the wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/3D_Printing

Meanwhile, bandits start to appear in the deserts of Egypt. But, as they are human, maybe you can find ways to reason with them.

That's for this week. Hopefully, we will have more joyful news next week.

Today's changelog:

English

##########Content############

You can now intimidate the bandits in Egypt to make them run away from you without a fight. (Intimidation/Speech skill check.)

You can now pay some money to the bandits in Egypt to make them leave you alone.

Both of those actions may fail, and result in a battle.

Big Cotton Swabs can now be found in the supply boxes in the Committee Office of the Quarantined Neighborhood.

Slightly increased the number of the supply boxes that may spawn in the Committee Office of the Quarantined Neighborhood.

New 3D printing blueprints: Apologies Letter

Business people and zombies in business suits may drop this recipe.

Zombie dogs may now drop bones.

##########System#############

Added script support to allow attaching a window that displays currently owned money when selecting a customized number to pay for something.

Adjusted the text-drawing area of the money window so that the number of money currently owned will be less likely to be scaled down.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that makes the Stone Axes recipe not generated correctly.

Fixed a bug that some certain ammo recipes are not generated correctly.