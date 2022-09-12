Toss a Coin to your Roadwarden! - Textbased RPG Roadwarden is now available!

Adventure calls, waiting for explorers who are up to the task. Today, together with solo-dev Moral Anxiety Studio, we have launched our isometric text-based RPG Roadwarden.

Combining elements of high fantasy with mechanics borrowed from traditional RPGs, visual novels, and adventure games, Roadwarden mixes the familiar with the unexpected in a unique take on text-based interactive fiction.

Listed on Polygon’s “The 17 most exciting video game releases of fall 2022,” Roadwarden is an illustrated text-based RPG in which players take on the profession of the titular roadwarden, exploring and changing a hostile, grim realm.

A modern take on classic text-driven choose-your-own-adventure RPGs, Roadwarden’s gameplay is entirely driven by scenarios presented through text, with players making decisions based on events happening around them.

With the option to spec the protagonist to be a warrior, mage, or scholar based on what abilities are upgraded, players will traverse through an enigmatic peninsula to spread the Merchant Guild’s influence.

For those who want a taste of the adventure, an official demo is available for download on Steam.

store.steampowered.com/app/1155970/Roadwarden

Roadwarden’s Key Features:

Explore & Change the World: Discover the secrets and face the challenges of a hostile fantasy world — inevitably unveiling its uniquely sinister history

Grow With the Challenge: Create your own background story, personal abilities, beliefs, and personality to shape your very own future as a Roadwarden

Classical RPG Attitude: Prepare yourself for an epic journey, either as a warrior, mage or scholar, and define your character‘s traits; like friendly, playful or intimidating, during interactions with various NPCs

Mysteries Unfold: Use your savvy and wiles when investigating and drawing your conclusions to understand the true nature of this world. Immerse yourself in detailed dialogues and sidequests with dozens of NPCs to gain their trust and support.

Toss a coin to your Roadwarden: To celebrate the game's launch today, get it on Steam with a limited-time 10% launch discount.

