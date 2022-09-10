Regular Update Information v1.4.1 (2022/9/10)

It's time to regular update. (v1.4.1)
The contents of today's update are as follows.
Tactical MAP
Defenders now start out in slightly more dense positions
Fixed a point where it was difficult to see a specific terrain display (desert hills)
Adjusted the uplift of mountainous terrain to be gentle
Corrected the point that the adjacent depiction of specific terrain was unnatural
Unique Unit's face graphic
Colored face graphics for all unique units
If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/
You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.
Changed files in this update