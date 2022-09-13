This build has updated hardware sensors module which fixes the issue with wrong CPU usage on Windows 12 after latest Windows updates (22H2). Added "Total CPU Utility" sensor in CPU block. If you see the difference between FpsMonitor and Task Manager, try to use this sensor instead of default.
FPS Monitor update for 13 September 2022
Build #5440 - minor update for hardware sensors
Patchnotes via Steam Community
