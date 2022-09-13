 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FPS Monitor update for 13 September 2022

Build #5440 - minor update for hardware sensors

Share · View all patches · Build 9484589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build has updated hardware sensors module which fixes the issue with wrong CPU usage on Windows 12 after latest Windows updates (22H2). Added "Total CPU Utility" sensor in CPU block. If you see the difference between FpsMonitor and Task Manager, try to use this sensor instead of default.

Changed files in this update

FPS Monitor Content Depot 966611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link