Steamcore Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Small Patch (0.4.007)

Build 9484577 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed small issue with UI that could lead to crashes
  • Fixed issue of picking up too many Steamcores after killing enemy player
  • Upgraded the client version to run on a different server fleet so developers can test fixes before pushing live.

