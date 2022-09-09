- Fixed small issue with UI that could lead to crashes
- Fixed issue of picking up too many Steamcores after killing enemy player
- Upgraded the client version to run on a different server fleet so developers can test fixes before pushing live.
Steamcore Playtest update for 9 September 2022
Small Patch (0.4.007)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update