Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.20.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9484532 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 12:32:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:

GSO Slim Bonnet

GSO Slim Arch

GSO Curved Left Frame

GSO Curved Right Frame

GSO Small Extender

GSO Medium Extender

GSO Multi-Light Panel

GSO Running Board

Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray

Reticule Research Small Arched Bracket

Reticule Research Medium Arched Bracket

Reticule Research Corner Bracket

Reticule Research Small Flat Bracket

Reticule Research Medium Flat Bracket

Reticule Research Angled Bracket

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue with Rook Creek Bridge terminal cannot be interacted with, when saving and reloading mid-mission.

Fixed GeoCorp Resource Radar not showing up at all in co-op inventory. Should be present but have a padlock over the icon.

Fixed when shot with multiple weapons, the Hawkeye Fort Blocks will unanchor instead of be destroyed.

Fixed Crafting Base rotating when undoing change.

Fixed some text strings are missing from Bomber Command SPM.

Fixed Spider mandibles audio not playing unless touching resource or enemy.

Fixed softlock crafting when game autosaves during Craftier Business mission.

Fixed when loading a save with and active Hawkeye Anchored Maze SCU the SCU is not correctly deployed, looking unnatural.

Fixed Radar does not spawn in first radar mission on specific seed.

Fixed crash when attempting to enter R&D.

Fixed swapping Tech animation is not working as expected, leaving blocks unanimated.

Fixed Trading Station spawned on race track causing the raceway to be slightly blocked during the race.

Fixed drill animation to prevent pushing the Tech back when mining

Fixed Crash when starting a Deathmatch game

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: