Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.20.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- GSO Slim Bonnet
- GSO Slim Arch
- GSO Curved Left Frame
- GSO Curved Right Frame
- GSO Small Extender
- GSO Medium Extender
- GSO Multi-Light Panel
- GSO Running Board
- Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray
- Reticule Research Small Arched Bracket
- Reticule Research Medium Arched Bracket
- Reticule Research Corner Bracket
- Reticule Research Small Flat Bracket
- Reticule Research Medium Flat Bracket
- Reticule Research Angled Bracket
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue with Rook Creek Bridge terminal cannot be interacted with, when saving and reloading mid-mission.
- Fixed GeoCorp Resource Radar not showing up at all in co-op inventory. Should be present but have a padlock over the icon.
- Fixed when shot with multiple weapons, the Hawkeye Fort Blocks will unanchor instead of be destroyed.
- Fixed Crafting Base rotating when undoing change.
- Fixed some text strings are missing from Bomber Command SPM.
- Fixed Spider mandibles audio not playing unless touching resource or enemy.
- Fixed softlock crafting when game autosaves during Craftier Business mission.
- Fixed when loading a save with and active Hawkeye Anchored Maze SCU the SCU is not correctly deployed, looking unnatural.
- Fixed Radar does not spawn in first radar mission on specific seed.
- Fixed crash when attempting to enter R&D.
- Fixed swapping Tech animation is not working as expected, leaving blocks unanimated.
- Fixed Trading Station spawned on race track causing the raceway to be slightly blocked during the race.
- Fixed drill animation to prevent pushing the Tech back when mining
- Fixed Crash when starting a Deathmatch game
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- ThePure2HD
- SemperAnte
- yukke
- 光轲
Changed depots in testing branch