 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraTech update for 9 September 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.20.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9484532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:
  • GSO Slim Bonnet
  • GSO Slim Arch
  • GSO Curved Left Frame
  • GSO Curved Right Frame
  • GSO Small Extender
  • GSO Medium Extender
  • GSO Multi-Light Panel
  • GSO Running Board
  • Reticule Research Electric Precision Ray
  • Reticule Research Small Arched Bracket
  • Reticule Research Medium Arched Bracket
  • Reticule Research Corner Bracket
  • Reticule Research Small Flat Bracket
  • Reticule Research Medium Flat Bracket
  • Reticule Research Angled Bracket
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed issue with Rook Creek Bridge terminal cannot be interacted with, when saving and reloading mid-mission.
  • Fixed GeoCorp Resource Radar not showing up at all in co-op inventory. Should be present but have a padlock over the icon.
  • Fixed when shot with multiple weapons, the Hawkeye Fort Blocks will unanchor instead of be destroyed.
  • Fixed Crafting Base rotating when undoing change.
  • Fixed some text strings are missing from Bomber Command SPM.
  • Fixed Spider mandibles audio not playing unless touching resource or enemy.
  • Fixed softlock crafting when game autosaves during Craftier Business mission.
  • Fixed when loading a save with and active Hawkeye Anchored Maze SCU the SCU is not correctly deployed, looking unnatural.
  • Fixed Radar does not spawn in first radar mission on specific seed.
  • Fixed crash when attempting to enter R&D.
  • Fixed swapping Tech animation is not working as expected, leaving blocks unanimated.
  • Fixed Trading Station spawned on race track causing the raceway to be slightly blocked during the race.
  • Fixed drill animation to prevent pushing the Tech back when mining
  • Fixed Crash when starting a Deathmatch game
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • ThePure2HD
  • SemperAnte
  • yukke
  • 光轲

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 9484532
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link