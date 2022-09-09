 Skip to content

Fates of Ort update for 9 September 2022

Steam Deck

Build 9484428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that Fates of Ort now supports the Steam Deck.

If there are any issues - please let us know.

