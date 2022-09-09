Share · View all patches · Build 9484347 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 11:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Added a quests system

This week we created a quest system and managed to add several options for tasks.

friendly NPCs will spawn randomly on the map

you can talk to them and take a task, completing which you can get a reward





we have added a quest journal where you can track active and completed quests

by default, the journal can be enabled on the "J" key

Now that we have the quest system, next week we will focus on adding more interesting quests.