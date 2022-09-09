 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 9 September 2022

Quests System

Build 9484347

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a quests system

This week we created a quest system and managed to add several options for tasks.

  • friendly NPCs will spawn randomly on the map

  • you can talk to them and take a task, completing which you can get a reward


  • we have added a quest journal where you can track active and completed quests
  • by default, the journal can be enabled on the "J" key

Now that we have the quest system, next week we will focus on adding more interesting quests.

  • the wheels of the news van fell off

