Added a quests system
This week we created a quest system and managed to add several options for tasks.
- friendly NPCs will spawn randomly on the map
- you can talk to them and take a task, completing which you can get a reward
- we have added a quest journal where you can track active and completed quests
- by default, the journal can be enabled on the "J" key
Now that we have the quest system, next week we will focus on adding more interesting quests.
