v1.5.14 - The Military Uniforms Update!

Dear Stormworkers,
In this weeks update, we are adding 20 new military uniform items to the wardrobe!
For a long time players have been specifically asking for these outfits, more tools for role play, and better outfits to match the Search & Destroy DLC. In response, we are adding these new outfits to the base game for all players. To access these new outfits, check out the wardrobe in game.
For these outfits, we have been inspired by specific sections of the armed forces of various countries. Obviously the outfit set is non-exhaustive with the countless armed forces and their many uniforms from across the world, but we are also supporting color picking with these new outfits, so combined with the 20 clothing items, there is a new wealth of styling now possible.
As always, this update comes with many fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for details.
We look forward to seeing how players use the new outfits and what you get up to!
As a reminder, we are planning a big announcement next week so join us then for the big new info!
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.5.10-14
Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.
Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.
Feature - Military Uniform Outfits
20 New military themed clothes and hats available for all players in the wardrobe.
Feature - #7836 Added a new custom menu setting to disable lightning for accessability
Fix - Lightning sound now respects the environment master audio slider
Fix - #12176 Diagonal sloped block faces not being repairable with the welding torch
Fix - #12263 Mesh issues at train terminal
Fix - #12347 Radars now ignore rotor child physics
Fix - #12355 Medium Turret Ring mesh issue
Fix - #12397 Clutches no longer instantly engage/disengage
Fix - #12398 Unable to detach ropes while both rope anchors are within max equipment rope length
Fix - #12489 Impact detector typo
Fix - #12622 Boiler's light goes through blocks
Fix - #12654 Spelling issue in piston description
Fix - #12675 Renamed Megalodon button to Sea Monsters to indicate that it also disables the Kraken
Fix - #12812 Characters accumulating speed from nearby tornados while being carried
Fix - #12838 Characters with invalid outfit values appearing invisible
Fix - #13590 Torque crank buoyancy missing surface
Changed files in this update