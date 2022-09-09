v1.5.14 - The Military Uniforms Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks update, we are adding 20 new military uniform items to the wardrobe!

For a long time players have been specifically asking for these outfits, more tools for role play, and better outfits to match the Search & Destroy DLC. In response, we are adding these new outfits to the base game for all players. To access these new outfits, check out the wardrobe in game.

For these outfits, we have been inspired by specific sections of the armed forces of various countries. Obviously the outfit set is non-exhaustive with the countless armed forces and their many uniforms from across the world, but we are also supporting color picking with these new outfits, so combined with the 20 clothing items, there is a new wealth of styling now possible.

As always, this update comes with many fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for details.

We look forward to seeing how players use the new outfits and what you get up to!

As a reminder, we are planning a big announcement next week so join us then for the big new info!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.10-14

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - Military Uniform Outfits

20 New military themed clothes and hats available for all players in the wardrobe.

Feature - #7836 Added a new custom menu setting to disable lightning for accessability

Fix - Lightning sound now respects the environment master audio slider

Fix - #12176 Diagonal sloped block faces not being repairable with the welding torch

Fix - #12263 Mesh issues at train terminal

Fix - #12347 Radars now ignore rotor child physics

Fix - #12355 Medium Turret Ring mesh issue

Fix - #12397 Clutches no longer instantly engage/disengage

Fix - #12398 Unable to detach ropes while both rope anchors are within max equipment rope length

Fix - #12489 Impact detector typo

Fix - #12622 Boiler's light goes through blocks

Fix - #12654 Spelling issue in piston description

Fix - #12675 Renamed Megalodon button to Sea Monsters to indicate that it also disables the Kraken

Fix - #12812 Characters accumulating speed from nearby tornados while being carried

Fix - #12838 Characters with invalid outfit values appearing invisible

Fix - #13590 Torque crank buoyancy missing surface