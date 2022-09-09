Update 1.1.7: DLC released, future plans & changelogs

Hi everyone!

Finally the Stalingrad DLC is out

With this update we mostly finalize it's content.

Here you can see the trailer:



And here you can see the steam page for it.

Also the 1st of September Easy Red 2 landed on Nintendo switch. As many already know, releasing updates on Nintendo Switch requires more time than doing it on Steam so the DLC will come a little later on the console.

I would also like to thank all the testers who helped us to guarantee the best possible quality for this new campaign.

List of all changelogs since last version

New features:

•Added new rubbles prop.

•Added Soviet Body Armour (Stalingrad DLC).

•Added Soviet NKVD uniform (Stalingrad DLC).

•Added Soviet Radio Gear (Stalingrad DLC).

•Added new map props (Stalingrad DLC).

Fixes:

•Fixes in collisions.

•Fixed a bug that was causing destructible objects to duplicate.

•Changed sandbags destructibility system.

•Improvements in various textures.

•Fixes in various Stalingrad DLC missions.

•Fixes in various Stalingrad DLC weapons.

•Other smaller fixes.

Future plans

So what now?

We still have many plans for the game. As probably many of you know, since the release almost 2 years ago we almost always released an update every week. We want to keep up the development as long as we can for the base game but also keep supporting the DLC adding new content in the future for it as well.

In general we will focus 50% of our time working time for base game features (probably coming soon parachooting & more) and 50% of our working time for more console releases (possibly XBox & Playstation) and future DLCs.

In particular we created this poll to ask you what you would like to see in the future. The first part contains only features that you can expect to get for free in the base game, and the second part console releases and DLCs that you might be interested in for the future.

We would like to bring all possible content we can to the game, but with this poll we want to understand what we should prioritize based on your suggestions. feel free to vote anything inside the poll, or to submit custom suggestions.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco