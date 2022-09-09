 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 9 September 2022

The servers are back online!

Share · View all patches · Build 9484108

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

Yes, we know that was quite a long couple of hours. But the good news is the servers are back online. Happy fragging!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087031
  • Loading history…
