Pirate Palooza DLC & Free Pirate Announcer!

Pirate Palooza

The newest DLC is out and this time it is Pirate themed! The theme was chosen as it ties in well with the new villain from Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash. I also decided to implement Kickback on both tables as it was brought to my attention that none of my previous tables used this mechanic. After programming and adding the feature into the game, I retroactively added the mechanic to Silly Circus and included it in the new Bowling Bash table as well.

I have gone back to the 1 regular table and 1 wide table format and will do so for the next DLC as well, I hope to have that one out in November. I was already asked and sadly, no there will not be a October/Halloween DLC. I fear that it may be too similar to Ghoulish Games and I want to add more variety to the tables. I also need more time to develop the tables and I do not want to rush them out.

New Pirate Announcer

Free for everyone and not just those who buy the Pirate Palooza DLC.

Loaded with over 70 voice lines.

Not useable in Story mode.

The Witch Volume slider in the settings menu has been renamed to Announcer Volume

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2082431/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Pirate_Palooza