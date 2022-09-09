V0.7.7 Endless Mode Rebalancing

Enemy spawning in endless mode has been rebalanced to prevent runs that last multiple hours. Certain upgrades also have reduced effects when stacked multiple times in endless mode.
Fixes from the Beta branch:
- Fixed certain upgrades missing descriptions/icons.
- Fixed a bug with Fresh Clip causing the game to crash after a while.
- Fixed enemy projectiles sometimes dealing more damage to the player than it should.
- Fixed Shana's Specialize sometimes not activating.
- Fixed Luna sometimes not being able to pick up chests.
