 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 9 September 2022

V0.7.7 Endless Mode Rebalancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9483970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemy spawning in endless mode has been rebalanced to prevent runs that last multiple hours. Certain upgrades also have reduced effects when stacked multiple times in endless mode.

Fixes from the Beta branch:

  • Fixed certain upgrades missing descriptions/icons.
  • Fixed a bug with Fresh Clip causing the game to crash after a while.
  • Fixed enemy projectiles sometimes dealing more damage to the player than it should.
  • Fixed Shana's Specialize sometimes not activating.
  • Fixed Luna sometimes not being able to pick up chests.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1966901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link