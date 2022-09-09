Leap of Faith V1.0 complete is now live

Hope you all enjoy it, and have fun playing.
Leap of Faith v1.0, Changelog:
- Added 2,535 story renders
- Added more than 30,000 animated frames
- Added 13,400 lines of script/dialogue
- Added 62 licensed songs (new and old songs), and two Creative Commons.
- Updated to Ren'Py 8.0.2 (7.4.11 version is still used for 32-bit systems)
- Added scene gallery
- Added main menu sliding screens for all characters
- Full save compatibility with older saves
- Better support for Steam Deck
- Leap of Faith is now available for Mac
- Added support for Steam Cloud saves
- Steam Cloud saves work across operating systems
