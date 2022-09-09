 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leap of Faith update for 9 September 2022

Leap of Faith V1.0 complete is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 9483944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you all enjoy it, and have fun playing.

Leap of Faith v1.0, Changelog:

  • Added 2,535 story renders
  • Added more than 30,000 animated frames
  • Added 13,400 lines of script/dialogue
  • Added 62 licensed songs (new and old songs), and two Creative Commons.
  • Updated to Ren'Py 8.0.2 (7.4.11 version is still used for 32-bit systems)
  • Added scene gallery
  • Added main menu sliding screens for all characters
  • Full save compatibility with older saves
  • Better support for Steam Deck
  • Leap of Faith is now available for Mac
  • Added support for Steam Cloud saves
  • Steam Cloud saves work across operating systems

Changed files in this update

Depot 1768641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link