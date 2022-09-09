Patch 2.0.10a

Nothing has changed compared to version 2.0.9a, just an update for the game to be on the same version in all platforms we work with.
Male Doll Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Nothing has changed compared to version 2.0.9a, just an update for the game to be on the same version in all platforms we work with.
Male Doll Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update