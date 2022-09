Share · View all patches · Build 9483864 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 10:46:12 UTC by Wendy

[ADDED] Deployable Shield

[CHANGED] Fixed the cycling of damage on the deployable shield

[CHANGED] Deployable shield to destroy after 90 seconds

[CHANGED] Reset grenade throw distances back to the defaults

[FIXED] Defect with create match not working

[FIXED] Defect where chat functions were not working consistently