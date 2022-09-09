v0.30.7 Update

G'day Scrappers! I apologise for the gap in updates since I started the my new Job, I may start to do more smaller updates to help get bug fixes out more promptly, especially for updates such as this that fix a few game breaking bugs which I would have liked to have these out a lot sooner to get the players facing these issues back into action. Nevertheless the update is here and I appreciate everyone for being so patient :)

Update v0.30.7 Is Live!

Reworked the Main Scene Loading Screen and Player Save Loading Screen to be more uniform so the Scene Change is not as noticeable also providing an extra Hint/Did you know to view while loading.

Reworked the Settings Menu to look a bit more pleasant and suit the current theme a little better.

Reworked the D3ad_Man car and fixed the Exhaust Smoke sometimes randomly being visible on start-up (hopefully).

Fixed the Material Bucket Hopper's visual effects sometimes playing randomly on start-up (hopefully).

Fixed up some issues with the Tutorial and Updated outdated information.

Fixed the bug where the Scrap Yard Prices would multiply incorrectly with the Perk upgrades.

Added a Green variant of the Red 'Error' Flash to objects that have been added to the Disassembly Queue, at least for a little bit of representation of objects that are already queued for disassembly.

Fixed the issue with numbers being converted to ","'s from "."'s which was causing issues with the loading system on certain system language settings. Players that were facing this issue should hopefully be able to load their saves successfully.

Added the 'reset_trolley' command to reset the Trolley Position so if it has been misplaced into a wall or other inaccessible area it can be recovered (Items however are not transferred with the trolley to save this being abused as a quick way to teleport objects home).

Adjusted the 'Parts Box' Colliders so Objects cannot get wedged in between the desk and Parts Box, if the Box starts overflowing or an item is dropped there.

Changed the Ingot Carry Box Collision type, it should now be less prone to falling through the map.

Fixed the Bug where if you pulled the crucible out of the furnace it would continue heating up as well as if you run out of Gas the Crucible did not recognise that it needs to start following the Furnaces lowering Temp rather than staying at it's current Temp.