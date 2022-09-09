 Skip to content

Dungeon Deathball update for 9 September 2022

Patch v1.4.4

Patch v1.4.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • All small text now uses a larger font which is more legible on all devices, but especially on Steam Deck.
  • Enemy intention icons (in the orange popup on the right-hand side of the screen) now rotate to match their direction. For example, if an enemy intends to move left the arrow will now point left.
  • Info popups now have a semi-transparent background so they don't hide what's behind them too much.
  • Your current total score is now displayed on the Pause menu.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed text not displaying correctly in the How To Play screens (actually fixed now).
  • Fixed Steam Deck button icons not being automatically selected (also actually fixed now).
  • Daily Challenge popup no longer appears in Select Mode menu if this mode is not yet unlocked.
  • If you view the Team Info screen when one of your players is dead, the remaining player's panel is now left-aligned instead of centred.

