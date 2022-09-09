Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.12

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Ninelie's Scout, Bronion's flying sword Hunter, Evernight's brid scout changed to ignore terrain/obstacles
- [Retaliation] changed to: When retaliating, HP-10% and will retaliate all surrounding enemies, if HP＜50%, damage+3 when retaliating
- [Vow] changed to: When the action ends, HP-10% to increases the Max HP of surrounding allies by 2
- [Drop Armor] changed to: When HP＞50%, Armor -2, Move +2. When HP＜50%, Armor +2, Move -1
- [Triumph] changed to: After killing an enemy, recover 30% of HP lose, and increase Max HP by 3
- [Sweep]'s CD1 changed to no CD
- Ninelie's Guard new traits: [Horn][Meteor Hammer][Despair Respite][Chariot][Freewind Hammer][Storm Breath][Giant Breath][Overlord]
- [Gravedigger] changed to: After killing the enemy Attack +2 (stackable) ,if this attack is "Backstab," recover 8 HP
- [Shadow Blade] changed to: After dodged an active attack, retaliate is 100% to Crit and apply "Daze 2" for 2 turns to target
- [Ambush] changed to: When active attacking from Grass terrain, or active attacking the enemy which in the Grass terrain, gain "Backstab" effect
- [Camouflage] changed to: If not stay on special terrain at the end of turn, spawn Grass on the cell, the grass exists for 2 turns
- Ninelie's Scout new traits: [Storm][Rain Step][Dazzling Leaves][Flash Step]
- Bronion's Scout now: Attacking a Bomb in a line will push it back 3 cells, Bomb will explode if there is any collision
- [Drop a Bomb] changed to:When pushing the Bomb, push the bomb to the nearest enemy in the direction and detonate it
- [Bomber] changed to: Add own Attack to the bomb damage
- Bronion's Scout new trait: [Bad Omen]
- [Bow Mastery] changed to: When action ends, deal 0.5x damage to all enemies in your attack range
- Ink Lotus no longer locks HP, and the initial HP is changed to 1
- Optimized the description of the Beast Valley event
- Origin Pool events in Abyess Mode will only be used once
- The Wandering Artisan event in Endless Mode appears later
Bug Fixed：
- Fix some description issues
- Fix the issue that [Beast Ward][Wild Synergy][Bestialize] may cause the number of caught beasts to be incorrect
- Fix the problem that the wasp summoned by Honey Pot was incorrect
Changed files in this update