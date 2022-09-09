Game Issue Update Notice

We have made game updates and modifications to address some of the issues raised by players

Fixed an issue where some animations did not behave properly

Fixed an issue where some texts were displayed incorrectly

Fixed some voice and interaction issues

If there is a problem with the installation of the additional expansion content after the update, you need to delete all the games and reinstall them.

Questions about the additional expansion content of the game:

To fully experience the game, you need to load additional expansion content. After the current version of Steam is updated, accounts in some areas can no longer load additional expansion content through code. After inputting, it will display "This item is currently not available in your region".

The solution is to transfer to the port area or download the patch and unzip it in the game root directory.

Lovely Games external links and expanded content summary links (ladders are required in some areas):

Lovely Games general link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TnWsybyxSJRBnV8kSDuBQmFmVnJFHnJQ

google：

Adorable Witch 4 ：Lust：

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zJe1Hlz2VP7tNgWepASko5fYv1RlNZwL/view?usp=sharing

OneDrive：

Adorable Witch 4 ：Lust：

https://1drv.ms/u/s!Anpo3wbnKaIrmj-eBl9RB-wG6lNs?e=TE9nNV

WeiYun:

Adorable Witch 4 ：Lust：

https://share.w这e里i自y行u删n除.com/2huDmZSj