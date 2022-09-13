-
Fixed the judgment problem of Philip wire unlock game
-
Fixed the problem that Philip might not display the empty bucket after feeding the crocodile
-
Optimize the performance of hidden lattice of stones in Philip cave
-
Fix Alice's luminous stone game, which may only have 3 red stones
-
Fixed the problem that Alice was stuck when she returned to the home page after she went to the world
-
Fixed the problem that Alice might get stuck after she timed out in the human world
-
Fixed the problem that Alice might get stuck when she clicked the candle in the cave
-
Optimize Sofia's performance at the end of the rowing game
-
Adjust the position of individual tarot cards
-
Other optimization
沃姆斯传说：午夜新娘 update for 13 September 2022
Updated on September 13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update