沃姆斯传说：午夜新娘 update for 13 September 2022

Updated on September 13

Share · View all patches · Build 9483693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the judgment problem of Philip wire unlock game

  2. Fixed the problem that Philip might not display the empty bucket after feeding the crocodile

  3. Optimize the performance of hidden lattice of stones in Philip cave

  4. Fix Alice's luminous stone game, which may only have 3 red stones

  5. Fixed the problem that Alice was stuck when she returned to the home page after she went to the world

  6. Fixed the problem that Alice might get stuck after she timed out in the human world

  7. Fixed the problem that Alice might get stuck when she clicked the candle in the cave

  8. Optimize Sofia's performance at the end of the rowing game

  9. Adjust the position of individual tarot cards

  10. Other optimization

