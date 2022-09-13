Updated on September 13

Fixed the judgment problem of Philip wire unlock game

Fixed the problem that Philip might not display the empty bucket after feeding the crocodile

Optimize the performance of hidden lattice of stones in Philip cave

Fix Alice's luminous stone game, which may only have 3 red stones

Fixed the problem that Alice was stuck when she returned to the home page after she went to the world

Fixed the problem that Alice might get stuck after she timed out in the human world

Fixed the problem that Alice might get stuck when she clicked the candle in the cave

Optimize Sofia's performance at the end of the rowing game

Adjust the position of individual tarot cards