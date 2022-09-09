-
Fixed the bug that urban combat could not enter the battlefield
-
Add battle scene ESC exit method
-
Modify the bug that the main city of the city is upgraded and the facility slot is not open
-
Repair the problem that some troops lack combat power and do not return to the city for supply
-
Reset the problem that the battalions' combat status may be incorrect in some battles
-
Some resolution problems
-
Tutorial animation problems
-
The UI was not refreshed after the funeral
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 9 September 2022
Updated on September 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update