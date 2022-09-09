 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Updated on September 9

  1. Fixed the bug that urban combat could not enter the battlefield

  2. Add battle scene ESC exit method

  3. Modify the bug that the main city of the city is upgraded and the facility slot is not open

  4. Repair the problem that some troops lack combat power and do not return to the city for supply

  5. Reset the problem that the battalions' combat status may be incorrect in some battles

  6. Some resolution problems

  7. Tutorial animation problems

  8. The UI was not refreshed after the funeral

