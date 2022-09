Share · View all patches · Build 9483646 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 13:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared a small but important update which prevent corrupting your savefiles after changing your ingame settings.

1.3.6 Hotfix

Fixed:

Save file in rare situations was corrupted when player changed anything in settings.

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals