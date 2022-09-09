[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.09.09 version update announcement

New content:
- New skills:
[active skill - purge Yin and Yang] 20% chance to trigger. Two enemies at random will be poisoned. Each round will gain - 6% life. It lasts for 3 rounds and cools for 4 rounds
[active skill - five elements of cholera] 18% chance to trigger. All enemies will be poisoned and gain - 6% life every round. It lasts for 3 rounds and cools down for 5 rounds
[active skill - suckling tiger roaring Valley] 15% chance to trigger, cause 80% damage to 3 enemies, and have a 30% chance to make them lose heart for 1 round and cool down for 4 rounds
[active skill - find things in your pocket] 15% chance to trigger, causing 110% damage to 2 enemies and 30% chance to disarm them for 1 round and cool them down for 4 rounds
[active skill - pointing deer as a horse] 15% chance to trigger, causing 110% damage to 2 enemies and 30% chance to enchant them for 1 round and cool them down for 4 rounds
[passive skill - Silver begging hand] increase the silver income obtained by begging by 100%
[passive skill - master hand of begging] increases the chance of begging to obtain items by 20%
System optimization:
- Text optimization of partial skill effect description
- Sound effect enhancement when Zhenyuan poaches
- It further shortens the waiting time for dart racing battle
- Skill related adjustment:
[skill - meta aggregation] trigger probability reduced
[skill - vigorous wind aggregation] trigger probability reduced
[skill - spring breeze and autumn rain] reduced blood regeneration effect
[skill - overwhelming] the damage coefficient is increased and the vertigo probability is decreased
[skill - Sword light four times] causes a significant increase in the attack of all after killing
[skill - Lu Ban's note] all attributes of escort cart have been increased and the value has been increased
[skill - sword like begonia] general attack increases the target's poisoning probability and poison effect
[skill - chariots and horses first] recovery effect of escort chariots after the war increased
[skill - hundred Li Shenxing] when the conditions are met, the silver and experience you can obtain will be greatly increased
[skill - shout out the heart determination] increase the bonus effect of all attributes of the hand
[skill - recuperation determination] the bonus effect of all attributes of the partner is increased
[skill - Jianghu Spring Festival] the bonus effect of all attributes of the son's hand is increased
[skill - if you have no desire, you will be just] when you gain a negative status, the probability of avoiding it directly will be greatly increased
[skill - hidden sword in laughter] after slang fails, the effect of reducing the enemy's attributes is greatly increased
[skill - begging on orders] the bonus effect of silver income obtained by begging has been greatly increased
[skill - asking for goods on orders] the chance of obtaining goods when begging has been greatly increased
Bug repair:
- Fixed some bugs with abnormal description of new skill damage effects
- Fixed the bug that the tips of the locked martial arts slot in the martial arts museum were inaccurate
- Fixed the bug that the item display position was abnormal in the game of "intruding into the green dragon club"
- Fixed the bug that some skills displayed incomplete in the battle report
- Fixed a bug that Zhenyuan escort agency would rob the player's unlocked area
- Fixed the bug that the picture resources displayed incorrectly when Baoning mansion was robbed by Zhenyuan escort agency
- Fixed a bug that Zhenyuan escort agency would snatch unlocked areas
- Fixed a bug that Zhenyuan escort agency would rob some areas repeatedly
- Fixed missing bugs in the conversion of meridian / craftsman data in the new version
Changed files in this update