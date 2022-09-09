 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 9 September 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.09.09 version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9483618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. New skills:
    [active skill - purge Yin and Yang] 20% chance to trigger. Two enemies at random will be poisoned. Each round will gain - 6% life. It lasts for 3 rounds and cools for 4 rounds
    [active skill - five elements of cholera] 18% chance to trigger. All enemies will be poisoned and gain - 6% life every round. It lasts for 3 rounds and cools down for 5 rounds
    [active skill - suckling tiger roaring Valley] 15% chance to trigger, cause 80% damage to 3 enemies, and have a 30% chance to make them lose heart for 1 round and cool down for 4 rounds
    [active skill - find things in your pocket] 15% chance to trigger, causing 110% damage to 2 enemies and 30% chance to disarm them for 1 round and cool them down for 4 rounds
    [active skill - pointing deer as a horse] 15% chance to trigger, causing 110% damage to 2 enemies and 30% chance to enchant them for 1 round and cool them down for 4 rounds
    [passive skill - Silver begging hand] increase the silver income obtained by begging by 100%
    [passive skill - master hand of begging] increases the chance of begging to obtain items by 20%

System optimization:

  1. Text optimization of partial skill effect description
  2. Sound effect enhancement when Zhenyuan poaches
  3. It further shortens the waiting time for dart racing battle
  4. Skill related adjustment:
    [skill - meta aggregation] trigger probability reduced
    [skill - vigorous wind aggregation] trigger probability reduced
    [skill - spring breeze and autumn rain] reduced blood regeneration effect
    [skill - overwhelming] the damage coefficient is increased and the vertigo probability is decreased
    [skill - Sword light four times] causes a significant increase in the attack of all after killing
    [skill - Lu Ban's note] all attributes of escort cart have been increased and the value has been increased
    [skill - sword like begonia] general attack increases the target's poisoning probability and poison effect
    [skill - chariots and horses first] recovery effect of escort chariots after the war increased
    [skill - hundred Li Shenxing] when the conditions are met, the silver and experience you can obtain will be greatly increased
    [skill - shout out the heart determination] increase the bonus effect of all attributes of the hand
    [skill - recuperation determination] the bonus effect of all attributes of the partner is increased
    [skill - Jianghu Spring Festival] the bonus effect of all attributes of the son's hand is increased
    [skill - if you have no desire, you will be just] when you gain a negative status, the probability of avoiding it directly will be greatly increased
    [skill - hidden sword in laughter] after slang fails, the effect of reducing the enemy's attributes is greatly increased
    [skill - begging on orders] the bonus effect of silver income obtained by begging has been greatly increased
    [skill - asking for goods on orders] the chance of obtaining goods when begging has been greatly increased

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed some bugs with abnormal description of new skill damage effects
  2. Fixed the bug that the tips of the locked martial arts slot in the martial arts museum were inaccurate
  3. Fixed the bug that the item display position was abnormal in the game of "intruding into the green dragon club"
  4. Fixed the bug that some skills displayed incomplete in the battle report
  5. Fixed a bug that Zhenyuan escort agency would rob the player's unlocked area
  6. Fixed the bug that the picture resources displayed incorrectly when Baoning mansion was robbed by Zhenyuan escort agency
  7. Fixed a bug that Zhenyuan escort agency would snatch unlocked areas
  8. Fixed a bug that Zhenyuan escort agency would rob some areas repeatedly
  9. Fixed missing bugs in the conversion of meridian / craftsman data in the new version

