PixageFX Pixel Art update for 9 September 2022

1.1.0.1 Minifix

Build 9483531

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed : Mp4 Video was not exporting if there is no folder named 'Sequence' during export.
  • Fixed : Before Pixelate Basic and Pixelate Advanced modules, if there was a module that changed the image size (Scale, Image Resize etc.), the image would be corrupted.
  • Added : Plus and minus buttons to numeric value sliders

